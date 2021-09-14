Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/PROJEKT-A MUSIC Netizens discover Ajay Devgn in Jigar did it before Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings | WATCH

Marvel's first all Asian based cast, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of 10 Rings" is shattering all records ahead of its global release. Amidst the strong buzz that the film is creating, Bollywood buffs have found a similarity between Ajay Devgn from the 1992 film Jigar and Shang Chi. Several videos, particularly a scene in which Ajay appears to be performing some sort of mystical martial arts, wearing large silver rings on his arms, much the like the character Shang-Chi has surfaced on the internet.

A YouTube channel by the name Projekt-A Music created a video mashup of Ajay Devgn’s clips from Jigar combined with the sounds from the trailer of Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings. Sharing the video, it wrote, "What if..? Shang-Chi was from our bollywood universe. Our very own indian Shang-Chi Ajay Devgn"

Take a look:

Filter Copy on Monday shared a video captioned “Coming soon at a Panvadi near you, IN 3D.” Soon after the post, fans bombarded the comments section with hilarious reactions. One of the wrote, "Zubaan kesari now haath kesari". the other said, "Vimal Chi and the legend of ten vimal packets."

Directed by Farouq Siddique and co-starring Karisma Kapoor. Jigar was said to be ‘inspired’ by the film Kickboxer.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton's recent film "Shang-Chi and The Legend of 10 Rings" has collected gross total of Rs 7.50 crore in the first two days of theatrical release in India. The film, starring actor Simu Liu in the lead role, is Marvel's superhero offering with Asian actors in the lead. The film released in theatres on September 3.