Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEARGRYLLS 'Man Vs Wild' host Bear Grylls reminisces time with PM Modi; shares throwback pic

Popular television show Man vs wild host Bear Grylls recently shared a throwback picture with PM Modi on his social media account. The picture is from the time when he shot an episode of the show with him. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture in which Bear Grylls can be seen sharing tea with PM Modi during their forest adventure. This particular episode was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Sharing the picture, Grylls wrote that this is one of his favorite pictures from the shoot. He wrote, "One of my favorite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @discovery jungle adventure together."

He further said, "Note the raft in the background... I had made it to hold two of us but it almost sank when he climbed in it, so instead I swam alongside. I had promised the Indian Secret Service that he would hardly get his feet wet.... well, that didn't work out so well! This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. Just two people sharing tea and trying to stay warm."

Grylls also shared that he is coming up with his autobiography 'Never give up' which will have glimpses of his adventure stories."All these stories, and so many more, are in my upcoming autobiography: 'Never Give Up.' #pmmodi #india #adventure #nevergiveup"

This episode of Man vs Wild aired back in 2019 when PM Modi and Bear Grylls went on a survival adventure. The episode broke several records and became a hit on trending charts with the number one slab across the world.

PM Modi became a part of the show in order to spread awareness about environmental conservation and climate change. He was appreciated for his efforts worldwide.