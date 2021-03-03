Image Source : FACEBOOK/NIRJASH Not your usual cup of tea! Kolkata tea stall is serving special chai worth ₹1000 per cup

If you are done with your usual chai and want to try something new and interesting, then head to Kolkata for one of India's most expensive and unique tea. Not just the tea but even the tea stall is unique in itself, unlike some fancy cafe or a restaurant, this is a tiny tea stall in Kolkata's Mukundapur area. You will be surprised to see the huge variety of tea this place serves. Owned by Partha Pratim Ganguly, a resident of Kolkata this tea stall is called Nirjash and sells different varieties of chai ranging from Rs 12 to Rs 1,000 for a cup each.

As per TOI reports, Nirjash serves around 100 varieties of tea. The cup of tea that is priced at Rs 1,000 is the Bo-Lay tea and costs Rs 3 lakh per kg. Other varieties of tea include flavors like Silver Needle White Tea, Lavender Tea, Hibiscus Tea, Wine Tea, Tulsi Ginger Tea, Blue Tisane Tea, Teesta Valley Tea, Makaibari Tea, Roobios Tea, and Okayti Tea.

Partha Pratim Ganguly is a living example of people who make their dreams come true. Until 7 years, Partha was working full time. He decided to quit his job to start his own business of a regular tea stall with a twist in 2014.

Interestingly, Partha is not only good at selling tea, but is also knowledgeable about the properties of each tea variant.