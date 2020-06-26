King cobra chases smaller snake, catches and swallows it near a pond | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MANUMASTERBLASTER King cobra chases smaller snake, catches and swallows it near a pond

A video of King cobra dramatically chasing one of its own species and swallowing it before it enters the pond has left people shocked. There is no denying that King Cobra is one of the deadliest snakes in the world and hardly anyone can survive its attack. In a viral video, the cobra is seen pouncing on the smaller snake Prachin Buri, central Thailand. Local residents who watched the incident were amazed.

According to Newsflare, the 3.7-meter long cobra dragged the slimmer snake after catching it in its jaws. One of the local residents called the emergency services and some snake wranglers arrive. But before they could do anything, the smaller snake was already dead in the cobra's mouth. Only the smaller part of its tail could be seen poking out of the dark black cobra's mouth

One of the snake wranglers, claimed: "The victim was already dead in the bigger snake's mouth. We could not help it because it's the natural ecosystem."

