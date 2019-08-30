Indo-Pak lesbian couple look regal in fairy tale wedding. Photos inside

Bianca Maieli and Saima's wedding photos are too lovely to miss

The Indo-Pakistani lesbian couple Bianca and Saima have tied the knot in California and photographs from their fairy tale wedding have taken social media by storm.

According to reports, Bianca Maieli, a Colombian-Indian Christian met Pakistani Muslim Saima at an event in the US and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot at a grand ceremony that brought together their respective cultures and traditional ceremonies.

Bianca sported a ravishing ivory sari with heavy gold embroidery. She finished off the look with gorgeous pearl necklace, maang tika and bangles. She shared a photograph of herself with Saima on Instagram and captioned it: "Life is sweeter with you..."

Saima chose a black sherwani with gold and colourful embroidery. She teamed it up with a matching stole and a pearl neckpiece. To add to her looks, she sported gold aviator glasses. The gorgeous ensemble for both the ladies were created South Asian fashion designer, Bilal Hussain Kazimov.

Their fairytale wedding photos are breaking the internet. Have a look: