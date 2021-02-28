Image Source : IG/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN, AAMNA IMRAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger Aamna Imran has an Indian connection; Here's what

A look-like of the green-eyed beauty of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted on the internet. Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran is another name added to the list of Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger. Netizens went gaga over the striking resemblance between the two.

The Pakistani blogger recently got skyrocket fame on the internet. Her followers increased from 2,000 at the start of the weekend to almost touching 15,000 followers by the end. Her Instagram handle reads she is Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger with the message of Love, Unity, Tolerance.

Aamna Imran's Instagram is filled with Aishwarya Rai's recreated looks from her various movies and songs.

She has been getting media coverage due to her uncanny resemblance. According to media reports, Aamna revealed that she has a history with India. "My father is Pakistani, whereas his parents are Indian. My mother and her parents are from Afghanistan. I speak English and Urdu (fluent), basic Persian, and comprehend Punjabi," she said.

Aamna also revealed that few Pakistani filmmakers have also approached her. "Yes, a couple (of offers) from Pakistan have (come) for now. I am confident and hopeful about my future opportunities," she confirmed while talking to a media portal. "It has been an honor and pleasure feeling the love, kindness, and support from beautiful souls globally. Truly humbling," she said.

Aamna is another Pakistani influencer after Dananeer Mobeen who took the internet by storm with her 'pawri ho rhi hai'.