Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANANEERR Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Who is Dananeerr, girl in viral video?

The world is currently in a party mood or we should say 'pawri' mood. It's been around four days since Dananeerr Mobeen, a 19-year old teenage influencer, shared her 'pawri ho rahi hai' video with the world. Her video has gone viral and has been trending on Twitter charts. People all around the world have started a meme fest and are coming up with their own versions of the 'pawri ho rhi hai' track. In the video, Dananeer is seen somewhere in the hills, and said with a deliberate put-on accent, "Ye humari car, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho ri hai."

As Dananeerr has become an internet sensation overnight, here we bring to you some lesser-known facts about the social media star.

1. Dananeerr also known as Geena is a social media influencer. She creates videos on beauty, fashion, make-up and lifestyle.

2. Dananeerr has two siblings. A younger brother and an elder sister.

3. She loves animals especially dogs. She likes to sing. There are many singing videos of her on social media. She is a talented painter.

4. Dananeerr often shares her blogs in which she can be seen enjoying cooking. She also shares cooking recipes with her fans.

5. In an interview with a Pakistani website, Dananeerr revealed that she loves to munch on junk food like chips, noodles, and KFC. She also likes to watch reality shows. While talking about her pet peeves all she had to say was, "YES, oh my God! People who chew loudly…Oh my God! I can’t even…."

6. Her favorite actress is Saba Qamar and her favorite actor Imran Ashraf. Dananeerr said in the interview, "my favorite actor is Imran Ashraf and actress Saba Qamar. Both of them have noticed my meme and Saba Qamar has recreated it as well. I think my dream has come true! And oh, the PCB team! Oh my God! The Pakistani Cricket team made a video and joined in on the trend, and that made my day!"

7. She can speak four languages Urdu, English, Pushto, a little bit of Hindko, and she also learning German.

8. As per reports, she wants to join the Civil Services of Pakistan.

Internet sensation. Yashraj Mukhate from India made a mash-up of Dananeerr's video and captioned it: "Aaj se main party nahin karoonga, sirf pawri karoonga, kyunki party karne mein woh mazaa nahin jo pawri karne mein hai."

He added: "And a big shoutout to the pawri girl Dananeerr."

Dananeerr took to Instagram and made a spoof of Yashraj's mash-up, and captioned it: " Pawri tou abb shuru hougee! Can you guess what's coming soon? Working on something exciting for you and your friends to enjoy on your next 'pawri'. Big shoutout to @yashrajmukhate for this banger!!!"

Following this she has been posting videos with similar expressions, for brand endorsement as well as to entertain fans.

She also posted a video on Valentine's Day where she said in the video: "Ye main hun, meri valentines bhi main aur ye flowers maine khud to gift kiye hai. To all my beautiful and single people out there, love yourself before you love anyone else. Happy Valentine's Day."

- with IANS inputs