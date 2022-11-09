Zomato apologizes for serving 'Smoked Chicken', wins hearts with meme on Delhi air pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zomato apologizes for serving 'Smoked Chicken'

There is no denying that the food delivery app, Zomato knows how to leave netizens in splits with their quirky play of words. After their popular T20 World Cup tweets, another post is going viral on Delhi air pollution. The food delivery giant recently mocked the worsening air quality in the capital and sarcastically apologized to the customers for delivering 'smoked chicken.

After Diwali, Delhi's air quality has witnessed a massive dip with people choking and suffering from respiratory problems. The government has been advising those going outdoors to follow all the necessary precautions to stay safe. Social media is also abuzz with chatter around the same. Zomato joined in by claiming that it is not their fault that the customers are receiving smoked chicken amid air pollution.

Zomato tweeted, "sorry delhi-ncr, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken."

Netizens were quick to react to the same. One Twitter user said, "Send a raw chicken. It will be grilled on the way to delivery." Another tweeted, "We also received a Choka-cola instead of a Coca-cola."

A third user said, "I really tried laughing at this but the smoke is choking my throat. Anyways no pizza variety for Delhi, everybody gets Smoked & silenced chicken cooked near silencer smoke."

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Wednesday morning owing to favourable wind speed overnight but was recorded in the very poor category. The overall air quality index stood at 323 at 8 am. However, calmer winds during the day may allow pollutants to build up.

The Delhi government had on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of "improvement" in the city's air quality over the last few days.

DON'T MISS

Sunny Leone's 'bold' photo printed on government exam's entrance test admit card. Netizens shocked

Earthquake in Delhi: Funny memes surge as anxious netizens process eerily timed tremors in NCR

Sanjana Ganesan's viral response to how she 'managed to become Jasprit Bumrah's wife'

Read More Trending News