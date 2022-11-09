Earthquake in Delhi: Funny memes surge as anxious netizens process eerily timed tremors in NCR

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Memes surge after earthquake in Delhi

Earthquake in Delhi: It did not take long for memes to surge on Twitter after tremors left buildings and people shaken on Wednesday night. On Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and beyond, anxious netizens found humour after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep. Many logged in to their Twitter accounts to confirm with one another if there was an earthquake which was followed by jokes and memes flooding the social media platform. Many took inspiration from songs and scenes in Bollywood to explain their experience. While a user posted a photo of Shah Rukh Khan from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, another shared a scene from Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri and a third one posted a meme from the film Gangs of Wasseypur. Take a look:

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and it struck at 1.57 am Wednesday.

The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Latitude: 29.24 & Longitude: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal. The region had experienced at least two earthquakes of 4.9 magnitude and 3.5 magnitude late Tuesday evening, the NCS data showed.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake had struck Uttarakhand on Sunday with the epicenter 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi.

