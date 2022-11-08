Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
Sanjana Ganesan's viral response to how she 'managed to become Jasprit Bumrah's wife'

Sanjana Ganesan was the centre of social media trolling recently as a netizen commented on her looks and questioned her marriage with Jasprit Bumrah.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 08, 2022 20:46 IST
Sanjana Ganesan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANJANAGANESAN Sanjana Ganesan replied to troll on social media

Presenter Sanjana Ganesan did not hold back when an internet troll questioned her on her marriage with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Sanjana and Jasprit married in 2021 and have been a fan-favourite celebrity couple. However, they are no strangers to internet trolls and absurd questions on social media. Sanjana recently slammed a social media user who commented on her looks while asking her how she 'managed to become Jasprit Bumrah's wife'. Sanjana's response has been going viral among the fans and many are sharing screenshots of it on social media. 

Sanjana Ganesan slays troll commenting on her looks

Sanjana did not take trolling on her looks lightly. A comment on her picture from Adelaide read, "Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife)." 

Sanjana, instead of ignoring the troll on social media, responded to them in a similar vein. Her brutal response read, "Aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?" (and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?"). Sanjana’s response went viral online after a screenshot of her reaction to the troll was shared on Twitter. 

Take a look at Sanjana's photo on Instagram which attracted trolling. 

Sanjana Ganesan trolled for holidaying 

Earlier, Sanjana Ganesan had found herself in social media storm when India lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Back then, a social media user had dropped a comment criticising the couple for holidaying when India was losing on the cricket field.

