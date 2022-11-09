Sunny Leone's 'bold' photo printed on government exam's entrance test admit card. Netizens shocked

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's 'bold' photo appeared on the entrance test admit card of a competitive exam. A candidate sitting for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET-2022) landed in trouble when her hall ticket featured a photo of Sunny Leone. The exam was held on November 6. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

The gaffe came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket carrying the image of the actress, following which the principal of the institution lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. According to police, the goof-up would have occurred at the time of uploading the photograph while filing and submitting the application online.

The candidate said she did not fill the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna says Internet trolling affected her relationships; blasts trolls for negativity & hate

The education department said in a statement that candidates have to fill the application online for which a user ID and password is generated, which is exclusive to the candidate and no one else can meddle with it. The department said it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket because it has to be done by the candidates only.

“The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

Shocked and surprised over the incident, netizens flooded social media for as they blamed the authorities for being careless. A user said, "THIS CAN HAPPEN ONLY IN INDIA #SunnyLeone #Karnataka."

ALSO READ: Earthquake in Delhi: Funny memes surge as anxious netizens process eerily timed tremors in NCR

(With PTI inputs)

Read More Trending News