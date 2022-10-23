Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fans debate Aditi's decision to marry Taran. Which side are you on?

A scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has started a conversation about marriage for love or for a stable future. Social media users are divided as they share their opinion on the matter.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2022 12:43 IST
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image Source : TWITTER/GHARKAKABUTAR Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scene featuring Kalki Koechlin and Kunaal Roy Kapur

Will you marry for love or for a stable future? A tweet made by a social media user has seemingly started a debate on social media and Twitterati are sharing their opinion on it. Many people are questioning each other's decision to marry while others are trying to come to terms with and decode the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scene where Aditi, played by Kalki Koechlin, and Taran, played by Kunaal Roy Kapur married.

 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani scene leads to discussion on marriage 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's character Bunny, played by Ranbir Kapoor, has been much-discussed on social media. Many have spoken about how he was a 'playboy' and did not love Naina (Deepika Padukone) till the time she was 'nerdy'. Now, another lesser-discussed character and their decision to marry is being questioned by the fans. A Twitter user shared a still from the film in which Aditi and Taran are marrying. In the film, Aditi was shown to love Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), but it goes unrequited. Later, she marries Taran and settles down. 

Read: Women's fearless 'Diwali ki Safai' act shakes up internet | watch viral video

Social media users pick sides 

After a Twitter user said they 'understood' why Aditi married Taran, many have been sharing their opinion on weddings. Reacting to the tweet, one social media user said, "Used to think why Aditi didn't wait for Avi or made him realise her love, but now since a few years I realised it boys like Taran who are fully devoted and are the best husbands kinda type who will always stick to you through thick and thin (sic)."

Another towed a separate line and commented, "Why it is so important to groom to have 6 figure salary, an apartment in metro.. why love is not enf (sic)."

Check out more reactions on social media and what people think of marriage. 

 

Read: YouTubers in Japan dance to RRR's Naatu Naatu, watch them match steps on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's song

 

 

 

