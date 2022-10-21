Women's fearless 'Diwali ki Safai' act shakes up internet | watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WOMEN'S FEARLESS DIWALI KI SAFAI Woman fearlessly cleans window, leaves internet stunned

As the country is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, the mandatory ritual of 'Diwali ki Safai' is taking the internet to a toll. Netizens have been constantly sharing hilarious memes of their struggles with cleaning the house. A recent video has been doing the rounds of a woman cleaning the windows of her house. Well, it might sound normal but it is not the normal cleaning protocol, the woman climbed outside the window and her apartment is on the fourth floor of the building.

The woman is seen cleaning the window with ease while climbing outside without any support. She stood on the edge of the window and was seen whipping the glass panels using a cloth. The video has left netizens stunned and worried about the woman. The clip has garnered 1 million views on Twitter (at the time of writing). Netizens are pouring hilarious comments on the video.

One of the users wrote, "Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe", another one commented, "These stunts are performed by experts pls don't try this at home". "The video was quite chilling for some. “Honestly, my heart skipped a beat,” another comment read. A few users also seemed worried, “Is the owner doing it herself, or have they asked the poor help to risk her life for some proxy window cleaning”, commented another user. "If she is a househelp then she must be forced for this and it's Obviously so wrong to put someone in a condition like this....but if the lady doing this by her choice then hatsoff to her courage....she is cleaning the window as she is standing on floor, no worries at all", read another comment.

How can the netizens lack behind in not making fun of this situation? So, one of the users wrote, "Even after all this katron ke Khiladi cleaning still she will get the same soan papdi she gave away last year". Another user commented, "Khatron ke khiladi main bhejo aunty ko".

It seems this woman took the cleaning ritual too seriously and wanted to make sure to clean in and out of her house. Though the concept looks funny but it does have a life-threatening risk.

Also Read: Movies releasing on Diwali 2022 in theaters: Ram Setu, Thank God, Black Adam, Prince & more

Also Read: Ranveer Singh can't portray Sanjay Dutt's Khal Nayak, latter says, 'woh aaj kal kapade nahi pehnta'

Read More Trending News