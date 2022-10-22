Saturday, October 22, 2022
     
  4. Viral Video: YouTubers in Japan dance to RRR's Naatu Naatu, watch them match steps on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's song

Viral Video: YouTubers in Japan dance to RRR's Naatu Naatu, watch them match steps on Jr NTR-Ram Charan's song

Viral Video: Did you love Jr NTR and Ram Charan's incredible energy in RRR's Naatu Naatu? Well, the song is not only loved in India but in Japan too. Watch these Japanese YouTubers taking over the streets of Japan as they dance to this popular number.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2022 12:01 IST
YouTubers in Japan dance to RRR Naatu Naatu
Image Source : TWITTER YouTubers in Japan dance to RRR Naatu Naatu

Viral Video: RRR fever has been on the rise not only in India but overseas too. A video which has gone viral on social media has a pair of YouTubers dancing to a song from the film. In the viral video, they are seen copying Jr NTR and Ram Charan's steps from the song Naatu Naatu. It is a delight to see them channel such amazing energy as they give a stellar performance at a busy crossroads. 

The video which is being widely shared across social media platforms and garnered rave reviews from netizens. While some are loving their energetic duet, others are proud to see Indian cinema making waves beyond the border. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, presently, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in Japan for the promotion of their film RRR. Ram Charan gave a sneak peek into the time spent in Japan with his wife Upasana Konidela and 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a video featuring 'RRR' team. In the video, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen having a fun time on the road while walking hand-in-hand with their wives Upasana Konidela and Lakshmi Pranathi. And their wives were seen holding red roses in their hands.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, a pre-Independence fictional story, "RRR" stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s. It is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The movie, which has been the No. 2 grosser of 2022, is releasing on Friday in Japan.

