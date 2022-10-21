Pushpa ever takes over Diwali, firecrackers named after Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAN_OF_FILMS_ Pushpa anaar

After the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to shoot for its sequel. Ever since the film hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. Post Pushpa's release every event or festival had its flavour. Film’s dialogues, music, characters, dance steps and mannerisms grabbed the eyeballs. After creating Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, people are now celebrating Diwali in Pushpa style. Amid all the glittering lights of Diwali, the swag of Pushparaj firecrackers have made its place in the market. A lot of shops in Mumbai are selling "anaar" crackers with posters of Allu Arjun on the packets.

Several images and videos of Pushpaa-inspired crackers have surfaced online. Take a look

instagram.com/reel/Cj-BlmlIhwy/

About Pushpa

'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India."

Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.

Pushpa 2 recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

Read More Trending News