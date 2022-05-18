World oldest man Juan Vicente's secret to long life: Work hard, rest on holidays, drink alcohol every day

Follow us on Image Source : YT/GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS World oldest man share secrets to long life

World oldest man, Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela has received the title by the Guinness World Records. He is 112 years old and is just a few days away from his 113th birthday which is on May 27. Juan revealed the secrets to his long life and said "work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart." He is a man of faith and parts twice daily. His daughter, Nelyda Perez, said that Juan is in good health and does not suffer from any disease that requires medical treatment.

Born in 1909, he is the ninth child of ten to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora. He studied for only 5 months after his teacher died because she was sick. He went on to become a sheriff in Caricuena in 1948 and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes for ten years.

Juan married Ediofina del Rosario García in 1937 who died in 1997. He has 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In 2019, he celebrated his 110th birthday, becoming the first male supercentenarian from Venezuela.

Juan received the title of world's oldest living man after Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia passed away on January 18, 2022, at 112 years and 341 days.

Juan wants to be remembered as a hard-working man, faithful to his wife and his religion.

