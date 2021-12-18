6 very strange Guinness World Records of 2021 that will make you wonder if they are for real

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Guinness World Records of 2021

We are just a few days short to welcome 2022. Now is the time when we scroll back to 2021 and recall the events that unfolded this year. Things have been naturally strange since the pandemic began and only a few things could top those levels this year. Among those are some moments from the annual book of Guinness World Records that cemented quite a few records this year that seem unreal. Take a look at some of the strange world records that made us wonder... are these for real?

A woman broke her own record of longest eyelash

You Jianxia, a native of China has held the record for the longest eyelash since 2016. At that time, it was calculated to be 12.4 cm long. Jianxia's eyelashes kept growing over the years and in 2021 she broke her own record with the longest eyelash measuring 20.5 cm.

A person wore 10 surgical masks under 10 sec

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck everybody hard. It has changed our lifestyles and made masks like a permanent thing. But who knew there could be a thing that would be recorded in Guinness World Records. A UK man named George Peel did it. Peel has his name inscribed in the book for wearing 10 surgical masks in just 7.35 seconds. He was that fast!

A woman managed to stop electric fans ... with her tongue

Haven't we all sat in front of a fan and swoon over our robotic voices? Well, a woman went a step ahead of it. Zoe Ellis, from Australia, tried doing the impossible and stopped the blades.. wait for it.. with her tongue! She managed to stop electric fans with her tongue 32 times in one go.

A man held his breath underwater for over 24 minutes

Another man broke his own record in 2021. A resident of Croatia held his breath underwater for 24 minutes 37 seconds. Budimir Sobat, 56, earlier made the world record by holding his breath underwater for 24 minutes 03 seconds.

A man drank 2 litres of soda in 18 sec

The man named Eric from New York drank took only 18.45 seconds to drink 2 litres of Soda. In the video shared by Guinness World Records he is seen pouring the drink in a measuring cup and next, we see him gulping down the entire thing in one go.

There was a loudest burp ever

You thought the sound of a drill is very loud, wait till you hear Neville Sharp from Australia burping! He holds the record for the loudest burp in the world ever. The man's burp is measured at 112.4 decibels. The previous record for the loudest burp was recorded at 109.9 decibels.