Who is Amit Lodha? Know the man behind Netflix's 'Khakee', booked for corruption

IPS offIcer Amit Lodha is making headlines ever since the netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter has been released. The crime-thriller is based on a book by Lodha, "Bihar Diaries." While the series is receiving rave reviews, the celebrations didn't last long as the IPS officer faced legal trouble. Lodha, whose book originated the series, has been booked by the Bihar Special Vigilance Unit for allegedly using black money for Khakee. The vigilance unit stated that because he is still a serving IPS officer and not an established writer, he cannot strike a deal with a company for the web series. He is accused of misusing his official position and committing financial fraud for personal benefit.

Who is Amit Lodha?

Born and brought up in Jaipur, Lodha studied at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. The IPS officer stated in an interview that his IIT experience was not pleasant. He stated that he developed an inferiority complex at IIT since he struggled to fit in. He was drawn into the UPSC by the discomfort of IIT life, and in 1988 he was commissioned as an IPS officer. Amit Lodha quickly rose to prominence as an IPS due to his affinity for the people. During his time in Rajasthan, he used to accept direct calls to his landline from people. It was before he was posted in Bihar. Amit Lodha was catapulted into the public spotlight by the "Gabbar Singh of Sheikhpura" case. Amit Lodha tracked the dreaded Mahto gang (Pintu Mahto, Ashok Mahto), which was accused of various crimes, including the murder of 15 people and breaking into prison after killing two police officers. Lodha received the prestigious President's Police Medal for Exemplary Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry, and the Internal Security Medal for several of his operations during his police career. The 48-year-old IPS officer is currently the IGP (Inspector General of Police) of Bihar. Amit Lodha's book Bihar Diaries detailed his chase of the Mahto gang, though he did not name them. The Netflix series "Khakee:The Bihar Chapter" is based on this book.

Speaking about Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the series starrer Karan Tacker in the lead role. The series also starred Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap and Bharat Jha. The series premiered on Netflix on 25 November 2022.

