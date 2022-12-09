Vicky Kaushal shares cozy pics with Katrina Kaif on first wedding anniversary: Time flies the most magical way

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo set off for a vacation to ring into their special day amid beautiful scenic views. While fans have been flooding social media with congratulatory wishes for the couple, Vicky Kaushal left them excited as he shared some unseen photos with his lady love. Wishing his wife Katrina kaif on the anniversary, the actor said, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

Vicky shared unseen photos from their wedding ceremony in Rajasthan last year. He also shared some cozy photos with Katrina where they can be seen enjoying their solace in each other's arms. Have a look-

On the other hand, Katrina also shared some adorable photos and wishes Vicky saying, "My Ray of Light...Happy One Year" In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen flaunting their infectious smiles at their wedding. Another picture gives a glimpse of their time together.

