Deepika Padukone's golden monokini in Pathaan song reminds netizens of Priyanka Chopra's viral Dostana look

Deepika Padukone has set the Internet on fire as she announced Pathaan's new song. The actress shared the poster of the song titled, 'Besharam Rang'. In the photo from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer the actress is seen standing at a beach location wearing a golden monokini. The photo instantly reminded netizens of Priyanka Chopra's viral look from her film Dostana.

In the 2008 film also starring Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, PeeCee was also seen wearing a golden monokini for the song, 'Jaane Kyun'. The look had instantly gone viral and had grabbed much limelight on social media. As soon as Deepika shared the poster, netizens were quick to draw comparisons. While some debated over who looked better, others were excited to hear an announcement about SRK's film.

Check out both Deepika and Priyanka's looks here:

Pathaan song Besharam Rang will be released on December 12. The track is set to present Deepika Padukone in her hottest best and showcase breath-taking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about the song, film's director Siddharth Raaj Anand in a statement said, "Yes, it is true that the first song of our film is releasing on Monday. It's called Besharam Rang and it will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet."

He added, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I'm confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!"

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-- with IANS inputs

