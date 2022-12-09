Friday, December 09, 2022
     
Hrithik Roshan's dance on Ek Pal Ka Jeena to pics with Jackie Chan, actor steals the show at Red Sea Festival

Hrithik Roshan's video has gone viral on the Internet. In the short clip, he is seen dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena as fans sing the song in the audience. Watch the Bollywood actor's video and his pics with Jackie Chan from Red Sea International Film Festival here.

Hrithik roshan viral dance video pics
Image Source : INSTAGRAM; TWITTER/ANKITAKER Hrithik Roshan's stellar appearance at Red Sea International Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan impressed all with his appearance at the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah. The Bollywood superstar looked dashing to the T as he walked the red carpet in a classic black suit with a bow tie. For his second look, he chose another black blazer with matching trousers and a plain white t-shirt under it. At the International film festival, Hrithik gave his fans multiple moments to fall for him a little more.

Hrithik Roshan's viral video

During the festival, Hrithik was seen breaking into an impromptu gig of sorts. As he went up on the stage to interact with fans and media, he decided to teach the host the steps of his famous song, 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. Because there was no music, the audience started singing the song even before Hrithik requested them to hum the tunes. As he began the dance, those seated in the audience erupted into loud cheers. Hrithik's dance video on Ek Pal Ka Jeena has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

Also, take a look at Hrithik's Red Sea International Film Festival look:

Hrithik Roshan poses with Jackie Chan

Apart from this, on his way to the festival, the actor crossed paths with martial art star Jackie Chan. Not only the two greeted each other but the actors also posed together for the media stationed there. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Movie

On the film's front, Hrithik, the only Bollywood actor (male) to make it to the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022, was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He is gearing up for Fighter next. In the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot. For the role, he trained and shot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. 

It has been learned that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film. Paying a tribute to India's armed forces, Fighter will hit cinema halls on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024.

