Box Office Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya fail to pick up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BUNTY2134, MAADALAADLAHERE Stills of Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan from An Action Hero and Bhediya, respectively.

Box Office Report: With An Action Hero and Bhediya releasing a week apart from each other, Bollywood box office was expected to grow manifolds, however, both films couldn't make an impact. While Bhediya managed to have a decent opening, it was a dull Friday for An Action Hero. In two weeks, while Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film reportedly crossed Rs 50 Cr at the box office, Ayushmann's movie hasn't been able to earn Rs 10 Cr in a week time.

An Action Hero Box Office Report

An Action Hero's earnings have been disappointing since the beginning. In seven days, the film is struggling to earn even a crore in a single day. If reports are to be believed, the film collected around Rs 85 lakhs on its seventh day of release. In the first week, the film earned Rs 9.58 Cr.

Bhediya Box Office Report

Bhediya, on the other hand, isn't doing good either but it is still in a better position than An Action Hero. The film did a fair opening but eventually slowed down. As per initial reports, Bhediya managed to earn Rs 1.10 crore on the 14th day. This takes the total earning of this film to Rs 57.07 crore.

About An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana had a grand debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor', and has since then delivered hit films such as 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala', as well as the critically acclaimed 'Article 15' and 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. But his recent releases -- 'Doctor G', 'Anek' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' -- have all come and gone, impressing neither critics, nor audiences. 'An Action Hero' was expected to open at Rs 3-4 crore, but it could not tear through the grip of the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' on the box office.

'An Action Hero', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, tells the story of an action star, Maanav Khurana (played by Ayushmann), who accidentally kills Vicky Solanki, younger brother of notorious gangster and Jat leader Bhoora Solanki (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). Khurana commits the act after refusing to act in the biopic of a gangster because he wants to stay away from the 'bhai log' -- the underworld.

About Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy 'Bhediya' minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one but following that the film has seen a downward trend. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla. The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Don't miss these:

Inside Akshay Kumar's house: Bollywood superstar gives tour of luxurious living room & closet| VIDEO ​

IN PICS: Dia Mirza's elegant transformation from Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein to Thappad

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding pics will make your heart flutter

Latest Bollywood News