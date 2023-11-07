Virat Kohli travels in economy class after historic century, leaves passengers stunned | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian batsman Virat Kohli travelling in economy class.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who has been in superb form in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, made headlines after a historic record - scoring his 49th ODI hundred on his 35th birthday during Sunday's match against South Africa. With this, he equaled cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest ODI centuries.

However, the Indian batsman also made headlines on Monday, but for a completely different reason. A video went viral on social media showing Kohli boarding a domestic flight in economy class, leaving passengers amazed.

Other passengers onboard recognised the cricketer and started clicking pictures and videos of him as he took the aisle seat beside another passenger. Kohli was travelling to Bengaluru where the upcoming match between India and Netherlands will take place on November 12, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As usual, social media users took no time to post hilarious responses to this unexpected encounter. Many users commented that the girl seated beside Kohli was very lucky, while another said, "Virat ko toh window seat de do koi". Some also complimented the batsman on his simplicity.

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 101 helped India post a formidable score of 326-5 against South Africa, after which the Indian bowlers made short work of the Proteas to register a massive victory of 243 runs ahead of the World Cup semifinals.

It took Kohli 277 innings to score his 49th ODI hundred, as compared to Tendulkar's 451. However, the former said that it was an emotional moment to equal his "hero's record". Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli and urged him to break his record with his 50th ODI hundred in the upcoming games.

