  4. Watch | Shubman Gill misses hundred after getting out at 92, Sara Tendulkar's reaction goes viral

Ridding on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, India has put up a target of 358 for Sri Lanka. The 'Team Blue' remains the only unbeaten side in this World Cup so far.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2023 18:28 IST
Shubman Gill loses his wicket his 92.
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill put up a spectacular innings at display against Sri Lanka today in the ICC World Cup match being played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium but missed his century after he got out at 92.

Shubman was on fire against the Lankans as fans were eagerly waiting for his maiden hundred in this tournament. However, Dilshan Madhushanka put the brakes to his innings with an offcutter.

Like many fans, Shubman's rumoured girlfriend Sara, daughter of legendary Sachin Tendulkar was disheartened too.

Sara's reaction to Gill getting out when he was just 8 runs short of his hundred went viral on social media. However, she soon stood up and clapped as a gesture to appreciate Shubman Gill's innings.

A X, formerly Twitter, user by the name @fenilkothari shared the video of Sara's reaction and wrote, "I don’t know how to express this pain but same Sara didi same."

