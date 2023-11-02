Watch | Shubman Gill misses hundred after getting out at 92, Sara Tendulkar's reaction goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @FENILKOTHARI Shubman Gill loses his wicket his 92.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill put up a spectacular innings at display against Sri Lanka today in the ICC World Cup match being played at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium but missed his century after he got out at 92.

Shubman was on fire against the Lankans as fans were eagerly waiting for his maiden hundred in this tournament. However, Dilshan Madhushanka put the brakes to his innings with an offcutter.

Like many fans, Shubman's rumoured girlfriend Sara, daughter of legendary Sachin Tendulkar was disheartened too.

Sara's reaction to Gill getting out when he was just 8 runs short of his hundred went viral on social media. However, she soon stood up and clapped as a gesture to appreciate Shubman Gill's innings.

A X, formerly Twitter, user by the name @fenilkothari shared the video of Sara's reaction and wrote, "I don’t know how to express this pain but same Sara didi same."

