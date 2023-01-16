Viral Video: Netizens in awe after woman pilot seeks father's blessings before take-off

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PILOT_KRUTADNYA Pilot wins hearts by touching her father's feet before take-off.

Parents mostly sacrifice their dreams for their children. They, in most cases, think about their child's happiness before theirs. But it is not always necessary that children feel the same way about their parents. Well, here is a daughter who makes her father feel proud.

A video posted by Captain Krutadnya Hale on Instagram shows her love for her father and the happiness on her face when she sees him happy. Krutadnya captioned the clip as, "Pilot daughter flying her dad..His Happy Tears.. Blessings before we take off I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching there feet is incomplete.''

''His Happy Tears," read the on-screen text on the video.

In the opening part of the video, the pilot is seen bowing down to touch her father's feet. She seeks the blessings of her father before take-off. She also hugs him, leaving him in tears.

The post has garnered more than 5.6 lakh likes and several comments. Social media users showered love on the pilot. Many also got emotional and poured their feelings into the comment section.

One user wrote, ''Damn got tears to my eyes proud of you. Women like you make us proud & give us motivation each n every single day!" Another commented, ''Don't know why bt after seeing this video I can't stop my tears.'' A third said, "Love how she pays respect to her father.''

