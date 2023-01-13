Viral Video | Drunk man hangs from billboard frame in Telangana's Siddipet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Drunk man hangs from billboard frame in Telangana.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a drunk man can be seen hanging from a billboard frame in Telangana's Siddipet. This dramatic scene that was witnessed on Wednesday caused a lot of trouble for the commuters. Meanwhile, people were also seen trying to bring the man down safely.

A bus was stationed below the place where the man was hanging. Upon seeing the bus, the man got down and landed right atop the bus.

Officials' opinion on the matter

Commenting on the incident, Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said, "The man was in a drunken condition. The incident occurred yesterday evening. He was in a completely aberrated state. It's not about any double bedroom or anything. He was brought down and sent with his family members. We have registered a nuisance case against him."

The incident has also paved the way for BJP supporters to blame the ruling govt in the state for the current situation.

Here's the video of the incident:

ALSO READ | Viral Video | Men aggressively clash 30,000 ft above the ground; netizens call it 'air rage'