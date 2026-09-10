Bus veers off road, crashes into car at Hyderabad petrol pump; CCTV footage goes viral

A TGSRTC bus crashed into a petrol pump in Batasingaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad's Abdullapurmet on Thursday, triggering panic at the spot. The bus, which was travelling from Dilsukhnagar depot towards Choutuppal, reportedly veered off the road while the driver was trying to avoid an autorickshaw.

The incident took place at around 11 am, with initial information suggesting that the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control. The bus then entered the petrol pump and collided with vehicles and equipment there.

Bus crashes into a car at petrol pump

The impact damaged a car parked at the petrol pump beyond repair, while another vehicle was also hit. The bus continued forward and crashed into the diesel-fuelling area, damaging equipment at the pump.

Despite the force of the collision, no casualties have been reported so far.

The sudden crash, however, sent petrol pump employees and customers into a panic. People at the site were seen running to safety immediately after the bus slammed into the premises.

CCTV captures the entire incident

The collision was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. The footage captured the bus leaving the road and crashing into the fuel station, followed by the rush of people trying to move away from the spot.

Abdullapurmet police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and trying to establish exactly what led to the bus losing control.

Another bus accident had petrol pump nearby

The Hyderabad incident also brings to mind a similar accident in Kerala almost two weeks earlier, which too involved a bus and a petrol pump.

On August 27, a private tourist bus carrying around 35 passengers from a wedding party overturned near a petrol pump in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The accident took place near Kakkoor on the Koothattukulam-Piravom Road at around 10:30 am.

The bus reportedly went out of control when its driver made a sharp manoeuvre to avoid a scooter that had suddenly come in front of the vehicle. The sudden move caused the tourist bus to overturn near the petrol pump.

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