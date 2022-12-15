Viral Video | Men aggressively clash 30,000 ft above the ground; netizens call it 'air rage'

Follow us on Image Source : AKSHAT SUNDRANI Viral | Men aggressively clash 30,000 ft above ground

Individuals getting into fights in public places is quite common, but people getting into a brawl on an airbus is a rare sight to see because everyone adheres to decorum and behaves in a civilised manner. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows two men getting into an aggressive fight above the ground. The footage has left netizens with several amusing reactions.

The viral video shows a man engaging in a verbal altercation with one of his fellow passengers. He is seen yelling and saying, "Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don't talk to me like this. You don't know who I am." While he is getting all aggressive, passengers can be seen trying to stop him. The text inserted in the video read, "The streets have taken to the skies."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react on it. One user wrote, "Did he finally find out who he is?" Another user commented, "Correctly said, this is what happens when streets are taken to sky." A third user commented, "Some people don't see place and lose their temper anywhere. Such things can be avoided and it can be handled in a better way. People should maintain decorum and not make a horrible experience for all his co-passengers. Hope people realise this." A user also wrote, "His dialogue seems to be from Bachchan movie..Hum jaha khade ho jaate hai, line wahi se shuru ho jaati hai."

While some users poked fun at the incident, others criticised the man's behaviour and stated that he should not have reacted in such a way. The video was shared by a Twitter user named McAdams and it received around 15K views.

