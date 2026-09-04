Driver dead, several passengers injured after TGSRTC bus overturns in Telangana's Kamareddy

Hyderabad:

A speeding Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus overturned after crashing into a road divider near Jukkal in Telangana's Kamareddy district, leaving the driver dead and several passengers injured. According to TGSRTC officials, the bus belonged to the Hyderabad-1 depot and was travelling from Hyderabad to Bichkunda when the accident occurred near Jukkal.

The impact caused the bus to overturn and the driver died at the spot, while several passengers sustained minor injuries. At the time of the accident, 13 passengers were travelling on the bus.

Injured passengers shifted to hospital

Following the accident, police reached the spot and immediately began relief and rescue efforts. The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances for medical treatment. The authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances that led to the bus losing control and hitting the divider.

Six killed as private EV bus hits truck in Telangana

Last month, six people were killed and 17 others injured when a private electric bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased included five women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident.

"Distressed to learn about the mishap in Suryapet, Telangana. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the PMO said in a post on X. The accident occurred in Kodad mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway at around 5 am when the private bus, carrying 44 passengers, rammed into the rear of a truck while travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

What did Suryapet District Superintendent say?

Suryapet District Superintendent of Police K Narasimha told reporters that the truck, which was carrying large iron pillars used in factories, lost control, hit the road divider and came to rest on it. The bus then collided with the truck, causing the iron pillars to strike its right side and killing those seated in the front, he said. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the deaths and sympathised with the bereaved families. He directed Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to take necessary measures to provide advanced medical care to the injured, a release said. Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect overspeeding caused the accident.

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