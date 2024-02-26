Vir Das criticises IndiGo over frequent flight delays, Airline responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actor-Comedian Vir Das

Actor and comedian Vir Das recently shared his experience of flying with IndiGo Airlines and criticised it for the delay in flights. Later, the airline responded with an explanation.

Taking to social media platform X, Das wrote, "When did indigo turn into the ‘board you on time, but keep you on the flight and depart when you’re supposed to land’ airline? Like fifth time in a row this happened."

Airline responds to critical post

Responding to the comedian's post, the airline said, "Mr Das, we truly appreciate you meeting with our team at the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. It's important to note that the delay was attributed to air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport, which is beyond our control."

They further said, "Our in-flight team also made the announcement onboard about the delay. Rest assured, we are fully committed to enhancing our services. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Vir is not the only celebrity to call out IndiGo. Several actors including Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Ankit Tiwari, Ranvir Shorey, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma and others have also called out the airline in the past through the years.

Earlier this year, Actress Radhika Apte was stuck at an aerobridge at the Mumbai Airport. Passengers on the Bhubaneswar-bound IndiGo flight were stuck on the aerobridge for hours. They complained that there was no ventilation. Heated arguments between passengers and staff were also witnessed.

