Chaos at Mumbai airport after passengers get stuck for hours on aerobridge including actress Radhika Apte

Several passengers including actress Radhika Apte, were stuck in the aerobridge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in as they were waiting for their flight.

Passengers on the Bhubaneswar-bound IndiGo flight were stuck on the aerobridge for hours. They complained that there was no ventilation. Heated arguments between passengers and staff were also witnessed.

One of the passengers who was stuck on the aerobridge was actress Radhika Apte.

In a long post on Instagram, the acrtress wrote, "I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT!"

"The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE!" she said.

"Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!" she Apte wrote.

According to reports, the flight was delayed due to operational reasons.

