WATCH | Passenger spots cockroaches in food area of IndiGo flight, airline responds

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Passenger spots cockroaches in the food area of IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines once again came under fire after a recent video showed cockroaches crawling in the food area of one of their aircrafts. The video has raised alarms among internet users about the hygiene standards of the airline. The incident caused the airlines to address the issue immediately.

The disconcerting video was shared by a user, Tarun Shukla on social media platform X with the caption, "Cockroaches and in the food area of a plane (anywhere for that matter) are just truly awful. One hopes IndiGo takes a hard look at its fleet and checks how did this even happen given that it normally flies relatively new Airbus A320s."

Airline responds to the viral video

He shared IndiGo's response in the same thread. He said that the airlines took cognizance of the unclean conditions and ensured immediate action. The airline said, "We are aware of the video that was circulated on social media showing an unclean corner in one of our aircraft. Our staff promptly took the necessary action onboard."

"As a precautionary measure, we immediately cleaned the entire fleet and carried out fumigation and disinfection procedures. At IndiGo, we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to ensure a safe, hassle-free experience and regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," IndiGo's response.

Social media users blast airlines over lack of hygiene

Meanwhile, social media users blasted the airline for their lack of good hygiene conditions. One of the users wrote, "IndiGo is truely gone to dogs. From one of the best in the world to one of the worst. Looks like their leadership has given up completely. Time for another fresh budget carrier to take place?" Another user, "So, you were waiting for a passenger to show you the video! Right? Before that, you didnt think of taking these precautions like timely fumigations and disinfection?"

This is not the first time that the airline has been in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier, a passenger had to go through one of the 'worst experiences' with the IndiGo airline as she found a live worm in her sandwich served to her on the flight. Public health professional and dietician Kushboo Gupta, who travelled on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight on December 29, shared about the distressing incident on social media.

Gupta was served a vegetarian sandwich that she had pre-booked with her flight ticket. To her dismay, after taking a bite, she found a live worm wriggling in the food. She took to Instagram to share a video documenting the disturbing sight, expressing her disappointment with the compromised food quality and service standards of the airline.

ALSO READ | IndiGo passengers eat food on Mumbai airport runway next to plane after 12-hour flight delay | WATCH

ALSO READ | Passenger hits IndiGo pilot announcing flight delay due to dense fog conditions | WATCH