WATCH | Passenger hits IndiGo pilot announcing flight delay due to dense fog conditions

IndiaGo: Amid delays in flights due to dense fog conditions in North India, the chaos at Delhi airport reached a point where a passenger rushed from his seat to physically assault the pilot of the flight while he was making an announcement regarding delays. The incident occurred on an IndiGo flight, and a video capturing the assault has gone viral on social media.

In a video, it can be seen that a man wearing a yellow hoodie suddenly rushed from the last row and physically assaulted the pilot. After the man assaults the captain, another crew member can be seen breaking down into tears and telling the passenger "aap aisa nahi kar skate hai" (You cannot do this).

"Chalana hai chala, nai chalana mat chala, khol de (If you want to fly then fly otherwise open the door)," the passenger said after attacking the captain.

Watch video here:

Netizens reacts

After the video went viral, social media users slammed the passengers for resorting to physical assault.

Reacting to the video, an X user said, "What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public."

"There are a lot of things wrong with how Indigo is conducting their business currently but there is ZERO justification for physical assault on an employee by a passenger. This man should be blacklisted for life & a probe must be conducted. This is unacceptable behaviour from any passenger on an aircraft or anywhere else for that matter. Shameful," another user wrote on X.

"This person should be booked for assault as well as put on a No Fly List. While @IndiGo6E is in the news for all the wrong reasons and must be taken to task for its shortcomings, but this is totally unacceptable passenger behaviour," wrote another.

An X user said, "This guy should be right away booked for assault and sent to prison for a very long vacation. Set an example out of him!"

"That’s insane,, People like this should be banned from flying or should be blacklisted.. Crew aren’t safe atall, imagine how dangerous such ppl could be on board or in cruise…," said another user.

Another user said, "The person should be booked for assault . What’s the Pilots fault. It is winter season . Fog & related delays are very common. Airlines have to follow rules . & staff can’t do anything. They are just doing there jobs."

The incident occurred amid substantial disruptions at the Delhi airport as a blanket of dense fog enveloped the National Capital Region reducing visibility on Sunday.

Flights operations affected

As North India is reeling under fog-accompanied winter chills, several flights are delayed or cancelled. However, IndiGo appeared to be the most adversely affected among all the airlines due to the fog-induced delays, with numerous posts on social media depicting passengers expressing frustration over the prolonged waiting times.

Chaos ensued at Delhi airport on Sunday as numerous flights experienced significant delays due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in passengers being stranded both within the airport premises and inside aircraft. As many as 10 flights were diverted while nearly 100 others were delayed.

IndiGo statement

IndiGo also released an official statement acknowledging the disruptions, stating, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, flight operations were affected on January 14, 2024. This had a ripple effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff diligently kept passengers informed about all delays and cancellations at various airports, making every possible effort to assist passengers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers."

