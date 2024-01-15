Delhi cold wave: Airport authority issues advisory amid dense fog, advises passengers to... | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dense fog has disrupted flight services at Delhi Airport.

As North India is reeling under fog-accompanied winter chills, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers urging them to contact airlines before travelling. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it added.

Flight operations affected

On Sunday, January 14, the operational efficiency of IndiGo flights was significantly impacted by low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, leading to inconvenience for air travellers. IndiGo Airlines released an official statement acknowledging the disruptions, stating, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, flight operations were affected on January 14, 2024. This had a ripple effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff diligently kept passengers informed about all delays and cancellations at various airports, making every possible effort to assist passengers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers."

Dense fog engulfs national capital

On Monday morning, the national capital witnessed thick fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. Visuals depicted a dense layer of fog enveloping the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. Several people took shelter in the government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather conditions. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. Several people were seen sitting around a bonfire to keep themselves warm.

Delhi air quality in 'severe' category

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi plunged into the 'severe' category, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), attributing it to the prevailing cold weather conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to reinstate restrictions under Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

These GRAP restrictions, initially lifted on January 1 due to improved air quality, were reintroduced. On Sunday, the Delhi transport department issued a directive, imposing an immediate ban on construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. The ban will be effective until further notice. Subsequently, vehicle inspections were heightened along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders in the national capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi air services alert: 10 flights diverted, nearly 100 delayed amid dense fog