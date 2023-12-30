WATCH | IndiGo passenger finds live worm in sandwich, airline responds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LITTLE_CURVES A woman found a live worm in her sandwich served in an IndiGo flight.

New Delhi: A passenger had to go through one of the 'worst experiences' with the IndiGo airline as she found a live worm in her sandwich served to her on flight. Public health professional and dietician Kushboo Gupta, who travelled on Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight on December 29, shared about the distressing incident on social media.

Gupta was served a vegetarian sandwich that she had pre-booked with her flight ticket. To her dismay, after taking a bite, she found a live worm wriggling in the food. She took to Instagram to share a video documenting the disturbing sight, expressing her disappointment with the compromised food quality and service standards of the airline.

"I will lodge official complaint"

"I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection," she said in a post.

The situation escalated due to the flight attendant's seemingly casual response to Gupta's concerns. Despite being informed of the issue, she claimed that the attendant persisted in distributing sandwiches to other passengers, including children and the elderly, heightening concerns about potential health risks.

“I immediately rushed or conveyed her after consuming one bite but all she said ‘I will replace it with some other thing.’ I will bring it to department notice and later came with a goodie which I refused to take. I didn’t want to create a panic situation. But her first action should have been to make other passengers aware so that they make an informed decision of consuming the sandwich or not,” she explained.

As a public health professional, she questioned the decision to serve the sandwiches despite knowing their quality need to be questioned. She argued despite of having the knowledge why did she served to other fellow passenger. She said that a simple announcement could have protected passengers from potential infection.

Here's a video post:

IndiGo official statement

IndiGo in a statement, apologized to the woman and said that the matter is currently under investigation. "We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read.

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.

(With ANI inputs)

