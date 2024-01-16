IndiGo passengers eat food on Mumbai airport runway next to plane after 12-hour flight delay | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Passengers eating on Mumbai airport tarmac.

Viral video: Dense fog in northern India, particularly in Delhi, has caused significant disruptions to flight operations, resulting in prolonged waiting times for passengers at the airport. After an unprecedented incident of a man hitting the pilot of a flight, now visuals have emerged on social media showing people sitting in groups and eating meals on the runway of the Mumbai Airport, next to an aircraft.

Many people were frustrated due to delays in flights and passengers were seen yelling at the ground staff, standing aggressively around check-in counters at Delhi airport, seeking information on their flight schedules.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the exhausted passengers can be seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac in the night after their Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai.

The flight, which was en route from Goa to Delhi, was diverted to Mumbai due to dense fog at Delhi airport, leading to frustration among passengers who started walking on the tarmac. However, they later sat and were seen eating food.

Here's what IndiGo said about viral video

"We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future," IndiGo said in a statement.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also issued a statement in connection to the incident and said that the passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken.

“Indigo 6E 2195 (Goa to Delhi) was diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As the flight was already significantly delayed in Goa, passengers were irate and rushed out of the aircraft as soon as the step ladder was connected. The airport operators in coordination with CISF QRT cordoned off the passengers into a safety zone as passengers refused to get into the airline coach and proceed to the Terminal Building. Passengers were kept under the strict watch of the airline authorities and security until further actions were taken," it said.

Earlier, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight physically assaulted the aircraft’s pilot who was making a delay announcement. A video of the incident is also going viral on social media with several users slamming the passenger for physical assault.

Flight operations affected

Meanwhile, low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India impacted IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air on Sunday.

"Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the airline had said.

Flight operations has been affected as at least 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed on Tuesday and 17 were cancelled due to weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers were seen waiting at the airport with their luggage. The Delhi airport also issued an advisory stating, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

