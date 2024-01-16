Delhi winter wrath: 30 trains and as many flights delayed due to fog-accompanied low visibility | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Several trains and flights have been delayed as dense fog continues to engulf several regions in North India.

As North India continues to reel under fog-accompanied cold wave, at least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Tuesday owing to the weather-related conditions in the national capital. As per the Northern Railways, five trains are running late by more than six hours, namely Bubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express, Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express, and Hyderabad-New Delhi Express.

Two trains including Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmaputra Mail and Katihar-Amritsar Express are likely to arrive late by more than four hours while as many as eleven trains are expected to arrive late by more than two hours, the railway officials said.

CHECK THE FULL LIST HERE:

10 trains late by 1-1.45 hours

The officials further stated that as many as ten trains are running late by around 1-1.45 hours including Ranikamlapati-Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express, Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, RajendraNagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Jammutawi-New Delhi Rajdhnai Express, Banglore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Jammutawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Express, Prayagraj-Anandvihar Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Chenai-New Delhi Express.

Thick fog disrupts flight operations

Meanwhile, flight operations also got hit as at least 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled due to weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers were seen waiting at the airport with their luggage. The Delhi airport also issued an advisory stating, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Image Source : ANIAn image showing the schedule of the flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Low visibility in national capital

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 100-meter visibility. Taking to 'X', the weather department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 100 m visibilities at 0700 hrs IST of today, the 16th January." As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres. As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: DGCA issues new SOPs: Airlines may cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours