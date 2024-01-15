DGCA issues new SOPs: Airlines may cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Flight passengers are waiting at the airport.

In light of the upcoming fog season, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) directing airlines on potential flight cancellations due to excessive delays caused by adverse weather conditions. The move is part of the DGCA's efforts to ensure passenger safety and streamline operations during challenging weather situations.

The guidelines are encapsulated in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV, titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights." The DGCA has made it mandatory for airlines to prominently feature the reference to this CAR on flight tickets. This measure aims to enhance transparency and ensure that passengers are aware of their entitlements in case of denied boarding, flight cancellations, or delays.

The aviation regulator has explicitly emphasized that all airlines must strictly adhere to the provisions outlined in the CAR. This includes the evaluation of flight delays, with a specific focus on cancellations for delays beyond a stipulated timeframe, especially during adverse weather conditions like fog.

The SOPs provide airlines with a structured framework to assess the feasibility of continuing flights experiencing prolonged delays, particularly when the delay exceeds 3 hours. By having these guidelines in place, the DGCA aims to empower airlines to make informed decisions that prioritize passenger well-being and streamline overall flight operations during challenging weather circumstances.

Passengers are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and any potential adjustments to flight schedules as airlines implement these directives in response to the fog season. The DGCA's move reflects a commitment to ensuring a balance between operational efficiency and passenger convenience in the face of weather-related disruptions.

