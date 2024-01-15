IndiGo pilot assault incident: Legal action initiated against passenger of Goa-bound flight

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

IndiGo pilot assault incident: The Delhi Police have initiated legal proceedings into the incident of a passenger allegedly hitting an IndiGo pilot while the captain was making an announcement regarding delays. at Delhi airport.

A passenger on a Goa-bound Indigo flight allegedly assaulted the pilot of the plane after a purported delay due to fog. The incident occurred on Sunday (January 14) at around 7 pm on flight (6E 2175) which was departing from Delhi to Goa.

In a viral video, which has gone viral on social media, the agitated passenger, later identified as Sahil Katriya, was seen hitting the co-pilot, identified as Anup Kumar, while he was announcing on board about flight delays. After being assaulted, the pilot is seen stepping back as one of the air hostesses tries to control the situation.

Watch video here:

Case registered against passenger

The airport authority deboarded the passenger from the flight and handed him over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Following this, the Delhi Police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation. An investigation has started regarding the viral video in which a passenger punched the pilot. The airline filed a complaint to the Delhi police and the police have assured appropriate action on the matter.

According to IGI Airport Police, on the complaint of Indigo flight co-pilot Anup Kumar, a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up

"Anup Kumar Co-Pilot of Indigo Flight no 6E2175 and security came to the police station and gave a complaint regarding one passenger namely Sahil Katriya who assaulted and misbehaved with the copilot in flight no dt 6E2175 on dt 14/01/24 Delhi to Goa. He misbehaved in flight and hit the copilot and made a nuisance inside the aircraft. In this regard, a complaint has been received from Co-pilot namely Anup Kumar," the complaint reads.

"On the basis of the complaint, a case vide FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules has been registered and investigation taken up," it added.

As per the officials, at present a notice has been served to the accused passenger for questioning under CrPC 41. However, all these sections are available. According to the complaint, the accused passenger attacked the co-pilot and created a ruckus on Indigo flight number 6E2175 from Delhi to Goa.

Flights operations affected

As North India is reeling under fog-accompanied winter chills, several flights are delayed or cancelled. However, IndiGo appeared to be the most adversely affected among all the airlines due to the fog-induced delays, with numerous posts on social media depicting passengers expressing frustration over the prolonged waiting times.

Chaos ensued at Delhi airport on Sunday as numerous flights experienced significant delays due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in passengers being stranded both within the airport premises and inside aircraft. As many as 10 flights were diverted while nearly 100 others were delayed.

IndiGo statement

IndiGo also released an official statement acknowledging the disruptions, stating, "Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, flight operations were affected on January 14, 2024. This had a ripple effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff diligently kept passengers informed about all delays and cancellations at various airports, making every possible effort to assist passengers. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our passengers."

Also Read: WATCH | Passenger hits IndiGo pilot announcing flight delay due to dense fog conditions

Also Read: Delhi cold wave: Airport authority issues advisory amid dense fog, advises passengers to... | DETAILS