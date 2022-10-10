Video: Ranveer Singh dances his heart out with NBA star Trae Young on Gallan Goodiyaan, fans can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh and NBA star Trae Young

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of talent. Apart from his prowess in acting, the actor's infectious energy spreads like wildfire. After teaching National Basketball Association (NBA) legend 'Shaq' aka Shaquille O'Neal some 'desi' moves, Ranveer has once again proved that nobody masters the art of 'bhangra' but him - this time with NBA player Ice Trai. Ranveer turned the basketball court on fire as he grooved to his song 'Gallan Goodiyan' with Ice Trai. On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the video, Ranveer seemed overjoyed as he taught the US basketball star his Bhangra moves. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here's Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!"

In no time, his fans bombarded the post with epic comments. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped laughing emojis. A fan asked, "Giannis, Shaq, Trae, who’s next?! " Another said, "You really make me proud."

For the unversed, Ranveer was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide. On Saturday, Singh dropped a dance video with NBA legend 'Shaq' leaving people in awe of his moves. The duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer's hit track 'Khalibali' from his epic film 'Padmaavat'.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

