Heart-rending! Ukrainian mothers write family contacts on child's back in case they die in war

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than a month which has caused a number of casualties. Amidst the war cry, Ukrainian mothers who are living under the constant fear of losing their lives have begun writing the family details on the bodies of their young children. The shocking images of the kids are going viral on social media platforms. They are being shared by journalists and activists who want to highlight the adversities of the war and the grassroots reality.

Kyiv Independent journalist Anastasiia Lapatina shared an image showing a toddler who had contacts of family members written on the back. "Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives. And Europe is still discussing gas," she captioned the post.

The image shows a Ukrainian toddler with a name and a telephone number written by her mother on her back. The photo was posted by the girl's mother Sasha Makoviy on Instagram three days ago with a caption in the local language. It closely translates to, "in case something happens, someone would welcome her as a survivor" in English.

The image has left netizens shocked and heartbroken. One of the users wrote, "Helpless." Another said, "Heartbreaking. There are no words."

Several cities of Ukraine have been wiped out by the Russian forces. Harrowing pictures and videos from war sites have been surfacing on the internet. Last week, The Guardian reported that children were being used as "human shields" by Russian forces as they attempted to flee.

