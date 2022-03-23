Ukrainian Madonna: Woman shields infant from shattered glass after bombings, receives 24 wounds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UKRAINE.UA 27-year-old Olga in Kyiv shielded her baby from shelling

The war between Russia and Ukraine is about to complete one whole month. Under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia continues to bomb the capital Kyiv and other cities forcing the citizens to take shelter in underground stations and other safe places. Meanwhile, the international community has been relentless in condemning Russia's actions as it issues sanctions and continues to boycott the nation in various ways. On social media, #StopRussianAggression, #staystrong, #standwithukraine, #ukraine and other hashtags are viral and show solidarity with the war-affected nation.

In a new set of heartbreaking images that have emerged on social media, a woman is shown to be severely wounded from glass pieces that hurt her after heavy shelling in Kyiv. However, the woman managed to shield her 6-week-old baby with her body and did not let it get hurt. She is now being labeled as the 'Ukrainian Madonna' for her bravery and sacrifice.

Images show her heavily bandaged after suffering injuries. In some pictures from the hospital where she is being treated, the 'Ukrainian Madonna' holds the baby close to her and breastfeeds it.

About the blasts that injured her, the woman said (as per Washington Post) that she thought the blood flowing from her own head was her baby’s blood. Her partner, Dmytro, told her, "Olga, it’s your blood — it’s not hers.” The photos of the 27-year-old Ukrainian woman holding her baby from a hospital bed are highlighting the toll of Russia’s invasion on civilians in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. A doctor told Reuters that he expects to discharge the woman within the next couple of days.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says 902 civilians have been killed and another 1,459 have been wounded so far in the war in Ukraine. Millions have been displaced from their homes in search of safety and the destruction of property is mammoth.