UK PM Boris Johnson’s 2-day India visit sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter, see the best ones here

Highlights Boris Johnson visited Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

Johnson's pictures from the ashram went viral on the internet

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on his India visit for two days. He is expected to give a new start to the trade agreement, boost the relationship between Indo-Pacific, and discuss defence tie-ups. The Prime Miniter of the United Kingdom has begun his journey from Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat. He shared a post on his Twitter account in which he added a picture and also attached a small note about his experience.

Very soon, Johnson's pictures from the ashram went viral on the internet in which he is seen spinning the charkha or wheel in the ashram. As soon as Twitter users got a glimpse of these pictures, they started to circulate memes.

Have a look at the Boris Johnson’s post as he shared his experience of Ashram visit.

Soon after seeing this post, people created hilarious memes. Take a look.

Johnson was accompanied by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel for their JCB factory plant visit at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal in Gujarat, where he was seen again trying his hands to figure out how the JCB bulldozer works and later waved at the cameras which were hanging on the bulldozer’s gate.

According to the reports, Johnson had a business meeting with business tycoon Gautam Adani before making his visit to the JCB plant.

Very recently, Johnson visited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and talked about India and UK’s relationship. He also shared a picture from his meeting on Twitter and called the Indian PM his friend.