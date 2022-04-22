Vintage Dhoni vibes! Helicopter shot, epic run-chase & master finish, fans can't get over Maahi's game in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AISHTHALAPATHY MS Dhoni

Dhoni... Dhoni... Dhoni.. Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium reverberated in sync as Maahi gave CSK vs MI a classic finish last evening. The 40-year-old player may have left the captaincy for India and as well as for CSK but he certainly hasn't forgotten to do what he does best i.e "finishing the game" for his team. Former captain MS Dhoni held his nerves, turned back the clock and pulled off a vintage finish for defending champions Chennai Super Kings against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2022 match.

Whether it was dragging the game to its last breath, knowing the areas to target, keeping calm, and finishing off the game in his style with a last-ball boundary, all the Dhoni touches were pretty much visible in his innings during the run chase on Thursday. Naturally, fans loved the game. So much so that they can't get over Dhoni and his master game. Twitter is still thrilled with the match and photos and videos of fans rejoicing in stadium and homes are going viral on social media. Sample some of these tweets:

For the unversed, Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy from 40-year-old Dhoni just before the start of IPL 2022. During the post-match ceremony at the D.Y. Patil Stadium Jadeja spoke about Dhoni. He said, "Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage, we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He showed the world that he's still here and he can finish the game."

He also highlighted the role played by senior players Ambati Rayudu and DJ Bravo in the team's victory.