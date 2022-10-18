Uber Eats to deliver weed at doorstep in Canada, netizens are jealous of 'lucky' citizens

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a cannabis plant

Adults of legal age may purchase legal cannabis products from authorized retailers in Canada. And now, in a new move, it will be delivered to your doorstep via Uber Eats. Smokers who have come across this news have expressed their excitement and want their respective governments to catch up already. As the news was shared, social media was flooded with hilarious comments. Some hailed the latest move by the authorities in Canada while others wished to relocate there.

Uber Eats to home deliver weed in Canada

Uber Eats customers in Toronto, Canada will be able to order cannabis starting Monday. This comes as part of Uber's partnership with Leafly. It is the first time that marijuana delivery will be available through a major third-party delivery platform, says Leafly. You will be able to order weed this way if you are over 19 and those delivering the order will also verify the customer's age and sobriety, in order to conform to Canadian law.

Netizens react to the new move

Canada's move to legalise marijuana has found favours among the people and Uber eats partnering up with a cannabis delivery company has also been welcomed by the netizens. Reacting to the news, one Instagram user said, "In a dash they'll bring your hash (sic)." Another commented, "Just legalise it everywhere (sic)."

Subject to provincial or territorial restrictions, adults who are 18 years of age or older are legally able to possess up to 30 gms of legal cannabis. As of October 17, 2019, cannabis edible products and concentrates are also legal for sale.

