Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Uber Eats to deliver weed at doorstep in Canada, netizens are jealous of 'lucky' citizens

Uber Eats to deliver weed at doorstep in Canada, netizens are jealous of 'lucky' citizens

Uber has partnered with Leafly, marijuana use and delivery company, to make their product available to the consumer's doorstep.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2022 13:47 IST
cannabis plant
Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a cannabis plant

Adults of legal age may purchase legal cannabis products from authorized retailers in Canada. And now, in a new move, it will be delivered to your doorstep via Uber Eats. Smokers who have come across this news have expressed their excitement and want their respective governments to catch up already. As the news was shared, social media was flooded with hilarious comments. Some hailed the latest move by the authorities in Canada while others wished to relocate there. 

Uber Eats to home deliver weed in Canada 

Uber Eats customers in Toronto, Canada will be able to order cannabis starting Monday. This comes as part of Uber's partnership with Leafly. It is the first time that marijuana delivery will be available through a major third-party delivery platform, says Leafly. You will be able to order weed this way if you are over 19 and those delivering the order will also verify the customer's age and sobriety, in order to conform to Canadian law.

Read: Guinness World Record officially calls Monday ‘worst day of the week' & Twitterati can't agree more

Netizens react to the new move 

Canada's move to legalise marijuana has found favours among the people and Uber eats partnering up with a cannabis delivery company has also been welcomed by the netizens. Reacting to the news, one Instagram user said, "In a dash they'll bring your hash (sic)." Another commented, "Just legalise it everywhere (sic)."

Read: Viral Video: Giant python found in UP school bus, gives officials harrowing time 

Subject to provincial or territorial restrictions, adults who are 18 years of age or older are legally able to possess up to 30 gms of legal cannabis. As of October 17, 2019, cannabis edible products and concentrates are also legal for sale. 

Related Stories
Miley cyrus, Demi Lovato pushed Joe Jonas to use weed

Miley cyrus, Demi Lovato pushed Joe Jonas to use weed

Gaga quits weed for next album

Gaga quits weed for next album

BEWARE! Smoking weed may kill your creativity, claims study

BEWARE! Smoking weed may kill your creativity, claims study

 

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News