Guinness World Record officially calls Monday ‘worst day of the week' and Twitterati can't agree more

Guinness World Records on Monday tweeted about a unique record that left netizens in splits. It was so relatable that the Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with various funny memes and jokes. The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records shared, "we're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

For many, Monday Blues are as real as they can be. It is a slow day which comes quickly but doesn't appear to end quickly. After relaxing for two days on the weekend, the first working day 'Monday' is not liked by many for obvious reasons. Check out the tweet here-

Soon after the tweet surfaced, users came up with interesting ideas about Monday. Some suggested that the day should be rena,ed to 'Ugh.' One user explained, "Guinness World Records has designated Monday as the 'worst day of the week' on the premise that it - as the first day of the week - is found by many to be slow and extremely boring because one has to work after the weekend."

Another tweeted, "When even Guinness world records workers Hate mondays you know it’s legit." Check out the reactions here-

