Father surprises daughter with his new job; netizens call it 'priceless moment' | Viral Video

The bond between a father and a daughter is regarded to be one of the most precious and selfless. We've seen a lot of videos in the past that highlight the precious bond between a father and his daughter. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet which shows a man surprising his daughter as he gets his new job. The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens are gushing over the heartwarming moment.

The viral footage shows a young girl standing with her eyes closed while wearing her school uniform. When she opens her eyes, she discovers her father holding an orange Swiggy t-shirt, signalling that he has joined the online food delivery service. The daughter is then seen in the video jumping around in excitement before giving her father a hug.

The video was uploaded by an Instagram account named, Pooja avantika. Her caption read, "Appa's new job." It went viral in no time.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "This is soooo sweet." Another user wrote, "Sir you are lucky to have angel as ur girl child." A third user commented, "Please let her know the struggles you are facing in the job to satisfy the stomach and soul. Nowadays parents are not even teaching the situation and covering all the things and kids thinking everything is damn simple." A user also wrote, "The happiness on her face is everything a father needs."

While people gushed over the video and couldn't stop pouring love on the heartwarming visual, one user brought up the point that one should teach their children the reality of the difficulties they go through to provide them with a comfortable life, because children these days believe that everything in life is easy and convenient and are unaware of the hardships their parents go through to feed them every single day. The video garnered over one million views and more than 76,000 likes.

