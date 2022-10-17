WATCH: Man swims in lake with crocodile, netizens ask 'Is he dead yet?'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Man recorded a video swimming with crocodile

A video has been going viral on social media that showed a man swimming in a lake while a crocodile was in close vicinity. The man in the video literally took his life in his hands while doing this daredevil act and netizens have been impressed by his courage. Some, however, pointed out that there was a thin line between being courageous and stupid and started to troll him. It is amazing to witness how this man took the wild step of swimming with a crocodile without the fear for his life.

Video of man with crocodile goes viral

In the video, while the man was swimming in shallow water, a crocodile was seen beside him on the land. The proximity of the man and crocodile will send shivers down your spine and the interesting part is that the man keeps on moving towards the crocodile to get a clear and close-up shots. Later, when the crocodile entered the water, the man again swam near him and recorded the moment with a camera attached to a pole. The man showed real guts while swimming near the crocodile, leaving social media in awe of him.

Read: Woman creating realistic food painting leaves internet spellbound | Watch video

Man swims with crocodile within meters

The man who captured the video of him swimming with the crocodile stayed around him for thirty minutes and within a meter distance. Rene, from Haute-Savoie, France, said, “I was very excited to be so close to a crocodile. I wasn’t too afraid because he seemed to be digesting a meal. I approached within about a metre of the crocodile but I had a 1.2 metre pole on my camera which is how I shot the close-ups. I remained on my guard all the same because he was following my camera with his gaze and I was a little worried he would try and grab it from me."

Read: Here's how Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, who married herself, celebrated 1st Karwa Chauth | PICS

Social media users have been both terrified and amazed at Rene's act of swimming in water with the crocodile. In the comments section, one social media user wrote, "Thin line between fearless & not smart (sic)." Another netizen jokingly wrote, "Is he dead yet (sic)?"

Read More Trending News