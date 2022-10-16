Here's how Gujarat's Kshama Bindu, who married herself, celebrated 1st Karwa Chauth | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KSHAMACHY Gujarat's Kshama Bindu celebrated her first Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth was celebtrated by womenfolk across India on October 13. As per the customs, married women who kept the day-long fast for the health and well-being of their husbands drank water and ate after seeing the moon and then their husband's faces through the sieve. Interesting was the Karwa Chauth celebration of Gujarat-based Kshama Bindu, who tied the knot with herself earlier this year. Kshama celebrated the festival for the first time after marrying herself in June at her residence in Baroda.

Kshama Bindu celebrates Karwa Chauth

Kshama's Karwa Chauth celebrations were a bit different. But so has been her marriage. She shared glimpses of the pooja she did with herself. She broke her fast by looking at herself in the mirror and did her own aarti. She decked up in a red saree, which she teamed up with a golden blouse and wore jewellery to go with her look. In the images, Kshama looked elated and posed all smiles. She captioned her post, "Celebrated the first Karva Chauth today, When I saw myself in the mirror, I found my lost pride. Happy Karva Chauth (sic)."

Read: Not just humans, monkeys own land in this Maharashtra village as part of ritual

Netizens react to Kshama's Karwa Chauth pictures

Social media users showered praise on Kshama's post of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Reacting to her pictures, one Instagram user wrote, "That's how it should be (sic)." Another one said, "You deserve the beauty of life (sic)."

Why Kshama Bindu married herself?

When in June, Kshama announced the decision to marry herself, she had to face major backlash from political parties. However, that did not stop her in any way. Kshama's expression of self-love grabbed mixed reactions. On one hand, she was trolled on social media, while on the other hand, many people supported her. Talking to IANS, Kshama said that she did not want to hurt anyone's feelings. She thanked everyone who wished her on social media after the wedding.

Read: After Robbie Coltrane's death, emotional Harry Potter fans say, 'There's no Hogwarts without you Hag

Read More Trending News