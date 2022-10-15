After Robbie Coltrane's death, emotional Harry Potter fans say, 'There's no Hogwarts without you Hagrid'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIMASDIARIES, ASHRAY700 Harry Potter's Hagrid aka Robbie Coltrane passes away

It's impossible to imagine Harry Potter without Robbie Coltrane, the lovable giant Rubeus Hagrid. He was the one who introduced Harry Potter to the world when he brought him to Dursely's home in Surrey's Privet Drive. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, "Yer a wizard, Harry," to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world.

A towering figure, with bushy hair and an umbrella for a wand, this sweetheart had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts. He cared for some of the 'Harry Potter' world's most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Under his care were Buckbeak the hippogriff, Fang the boarhound, Fluffy the three-headed dog, Norbert the Norwegian Ridgeback dragon, Aragog the massive talking spider, and the eerily majestic Thestrals.

On Saturday, when news about his demise was confirmed, millions of hearts were broken. After all, a Potterhead can fathom what a tragic loss is this. Post his death, fans have been raising their wands on social media and sharing his famous scenes and dialogues from the eight films of Harry Potter. But his most recent appearance in HBO Max's 20th anniversary 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion special has strung many.

As Coltrane returned to his 'Harry Potter' roots and appeared in the documentary along with Daniel Radcliffe, Ruper Grint, Emma Watson, Ron Felton and other stars he said something that was unimaginable but true. "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children," Coltrane said in the reunion special. "So you could be watching it in 50 years' time. I'll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will, yes," he had said.

Also, an ending scene from Harry Potter & The Chambers of Secrets is making fans sob. In the particular scene Hagrid returns to the school of witchcraft and wizardry when he is greeted by the students in the great hall. Harry Potter rises from his chair, hugs the gatekeeper and says, "There is no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid." The video has gone viral on social media with fans sharing it widely across social media platforms. Take a look:

Coltrane will forever be known to millions as Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movies, but he was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995's 'Golden Eye' and 1999's 'The World Is Not Enough'.

